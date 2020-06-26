All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11533 Five Cedars Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11533 Five Cedars Road
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM

11533 Five Cedars Road

11533 Five Cedars Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11533 Five Cedars Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing living space with 20x18 Great Room in addition to a large living/dining room combo and a 19x10 Den. Extensive counter space and loads of storage. The garage is the size of a 2 car garage, but is set up for 1 car. New Roof in 2013, New water heater 2018. If you are looking for living space for great entertaining, you must see this house. This house is also only about 5 houses down from the entrance to the Greenway with miles of walking or biking. Rent also includes yard care. Ask about our discount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11533 Five Cedars Road have any available units?
11533 Five Cedars Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11533 Five Cedars Road have?
Some of 11533 Five Cedars Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11533 Five Cedars Road currently offering any rent specials?
11533 Five Cedars Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11533 Five Cedars Road pet-friendly?
No, 11533 Five Cedars Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11533 Five Cedars Road offer parking?
Yes, 11533 Five Cedars Road offers parking.
Does 11533 Five Cedars Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11533 Five Cedars Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11533 Five Cedars Road have a pool?
No, 11533 Five Cedars Road does not have a pool.
Does 11533 Five Cedars Road have accessible units?
No, 11533 Five Cedars Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11533 Five Cedars Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11533 Five Cedars Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte