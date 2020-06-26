11533 Five Cedars Road

Amenities
Amazing living space with 20x18 Great Room in addition to a large living/dining room combo and a 19x10 Den. Extensive counter space and loads of storage. The garage is the size of a 2 car garage, but is set up for 1 car. New Roof in 2013, New water heater 2018. If you are looking for living space for great entertaining, you must see this house. This house is also only about 5 houses down from the entrance to the Greenway with miles of walking or biking. Rent also includes yard care. Ask about our discount.