11530 Vista Haven Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

11530 Vista Haven Drive

11530 Vista Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11530 Vista Haven Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contact Nancy Braun, Listing Agent at 704-997-3794 or admin@carolinaspropertymanagement.com or www.carolinaspropertymanagent.com for more information or to schedule a viewing. Beautiful updated home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in South Charlotte Area on a quiet cul de sac! This home is conveniently located near I-485. Features laminate wood floors, Ceramic Tile in Baths and a great room with a beautiful stone surround fireplace! Spacious deck over looking over the fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining! 2 Car attached garage. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included. Imagine relaxing on your covered front porch.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlGD2dleMKI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11530 Vista Haven Drive have any available units?
11530 Vista Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11530 Vista Haven Drive have?
Some of 11530 Vista Haven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11530 Vista Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11530 Vista Haven Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11530 Vista Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11530 Vista Haven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11530 Vista Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11530 Vista Haven Drive does offer parking.
Does 11530 Vista Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11530 Vista Haven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11530 Vista Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 11530 Vista Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11530 Vista Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 11530 Vista Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11530 Vista Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11530 Vista Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.
