11530 Vista Haven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Contact Nancy Braun, Listing Agent at 704-997-3794 or admin@carolinaspropertymanagement.com or www.carolinaspropertymanagent.com for more information or to schedule a viewing. Beautiful updated home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in South Charlotte Area on a quiet cul de sac! This home is conveniently located near I-485. Features laminate wood floors, Ceramic Tile in Baths and a great room with a beautiful stone surround fireplace! Spacious deck over looking over the fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining! 2 Car attached garage. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included. Imagine relaxing on your covered front porch.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlGD2dleMKI