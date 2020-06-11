11512 Tall Cedar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Almost 2000 s/f-Very Open. Kitchen has lots of Counter Space with Stainless Appliances and Kitchen Island. Family Room has Laminate Wood Flooring with Brick Fire Place. Large Deck off Family Room. Over Sized 2 Car Garage. Great Lot. Super Location near Shopping & Restaurants. Close to 485. Easy Commute to Charlotte.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.