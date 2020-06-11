All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 17 2020 at 4:05 PM

11512 Tall Cedar Court

11512 Tall Cedar Court · No Longer Available
Location

11512 Tall Cedar Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Griers Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Almost 2000 s/f-Very Open. Kitchen has lots of Counter Space with Stainless Appliances and Kitchen Island. Family Room has Laminate Wood Flooring with Brick Fire Place. Large Deck off Family Room. Over Sized 2 Car Garage. Great Lot. Super Location near Shopping & Restaurants. Close to 485. Easy Commute to Charlotte.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11512 Tall Cedar Court have any available units?
11512 Tall Cedar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11512 Tall Cedar Court have?
Some of 11512 Tall Cedar Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11512 Tall Cedar Court currently offering any rent specials?
11512 Tall Cedar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11512 Tall Cedar Court pet-friendly?
No, 11512 Tall Cedar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11512 Tall Cedar Court offer parking?
Yes, 11512 Tall Cedar Court offers parking.
Does 11512 Tall Cedar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11512 Tall Cedar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11512 Tall Cedar Court have a pool?
No, 11512 Tall Cedar Court does not have a pool.
Does 11512 Tall Cedar Court have accessible units?
No, 11512 Tall Cedar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11512 Tall Cedar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11512 Tall Cedar Court does not have units with dishwashers.
