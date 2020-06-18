1151 Kurt Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath full brick townhome located in booming Madison Park. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Main level features open living room, dining room and kitchen with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is a great size with a double vanity, garden tub and tall ceilings in master bath. Walking distance to Madison Park where restaurants, stores, banks and grocery stores are located. Garage included with parking on driveway.