Charlotte, NC
1151 Kurt Court
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:55 AM

1151 Kurt Court

1151 Kurt Court
Location

1151 Kurt Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath full brick townhome located in booming Madison Park. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Main level features open living room, dining room and kitchen with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is a great size with a double vanity, garden tub and tall ceilings in master bath. Walking distance to Madison Park where restaurants, stores, banks and grocery stores are located. Garage included with parking on driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Kurt Court have any available units?
1151 Kurt Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 Kurt Court have?
Some of 1151 Kurt Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Kurt Court currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Kurt Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Kurt Court pet-friendly?
No, 1151 Kurt Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1151 Kurt Court offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Kurt Court offers parking.
Does 1151 Kurt Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 Kurt Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Kurt Court have a pool?
No, 1151 Kurt Court does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Kurt Court have accessible units?
No, 1151 Kurt Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Kurt Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 Kurt Court has units with dishwashers.
