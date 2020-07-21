All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 17 2019 at 5:18 AM

11508 Red Rust Lane

11508 Red Rust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11508 Red Rust Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

Ballantyne Location! Located in South Charlotte's desirable community !!This Brand New townhouse on a Corner Lot in Rea Farms Subdivision is just stunning! Boasting a welcoming open & flowing floor plan with 3bed/2.5bath.Open concept beautifully laid out,bringing in abundance of natural light in; main level with wood flooring.Spacious living room flowing towards kitchen featuring lots of cabinet & counter space giving you all the ease; not to forget the beautiful center island, granite counters, SS appliances, recessed lighting, pantry.Spacious rooms upstairs, master bath with tiles standing shower. This one is definitely luxury in a steal price! Located in a prime location with just minutes to area's best schools, convenient to I-485, Blakeney, Promenade, Stonecrest and restaurants/shopping.

Directions:From Charlotte: Take I-77 South to I-485 Outer towards Pineville. Take Exit 57 for NC 16/Providence Road. Take Providence Road south and turn right on to Golf Links Drive. You will pass Lifetime Fitness and turn left onto Red Rust.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11508 Red Rust Lane have any available units?
11508 Red Rust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11508 Red Rust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11508 Red Rust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11508 Red Rust Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11508 Red Rust Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11508 Red Rust Lane offer parking?
No, 11508 Red Rust Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11508 Red Rust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11508 Red Rust Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11508 Red Rust Lane have a pool?
No, 11508 Red Rust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11508 Red Rust Lane have accessible units?
No, 11508 Red Rust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11508 Red Rust Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11508 Red Rust Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11508 Red Rust Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11508 Red Rust Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
