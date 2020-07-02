Amenities

11502 Costigan Lane Suite 11582 Available 01/03/20 In the heart of Ballantyne - This amazing top floor unit with open floorplan has 9-ft ceilings and is move in ready. The building has two elevators and is gated for ultimate privacy and security. Conveniently located in the desirable heart of Ballantyne, a quick walk to restaurants, entertainment and top rated schools.



Updates include hardwood flooring, kitchen with granite counters, fireplace, light fixtures, stainless steel appliances and fresh interior paint. Enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony located just off the kitchen and living room.



The master suite has a custom walk-in closet with plenty of room to keep you tidy and organized. The master bath includes two sinks, water closet, large shower and linen closet.



Bedroom two is a suite all its own in this split level condo. The two bedroom plan can easily converted into a three bedroom layout by simply adding a sleeper sofa for overnight guests in the den/office. Washer and dryer included.



3 month minimum lease is required.



Amenities: Community clubhouse and pool.



Schools: Ballantyne Elementary School, Ardrey Kell High School, Community House Middle School



No Cats Allowed



