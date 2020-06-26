All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

115 Hunslet Circle

115 Hunslet Circle · No Longer Available
Location

115 Hunslet Circle, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great home for rent located in Village of Rosedale! The home features 3 Large bedrooms each with is own walk in closet. Inviting Living room with fireplace opens up to a large Eat-in-kitchen with an island. Brand new carpets, fresh paint, and fully fenced in yard.
Great home for rent located in Village of Rosedale! The home features 3 Large bedrooms each with is own walk in closet. Inviting Living room with fireplace opens up to a large Eat-in-kitchen with an island. Brand new carpets, fresh paint, and fully fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Hunslet Circle have any available units?
115 Hunslet Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 115 Hunslet Circle currently offering any rent specials?
115 Hunslet Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Hunslet Circle pet-friendly?
No, 115 Hunslet Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 115 Hunslet Circle offer parking?
No, 115 Hunslet Circle does not offer parking.
Does 115 Hunslet Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Hunslet Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Hunslet Circle have a pool?
No, 115 Hunslet Circle does not have a pool.
Does 115 Hunslet Circle have accessible units?
No, 115 Hunslet Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Hunslet Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Hunslet Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Hunslet Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Hunslet Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
