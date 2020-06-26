All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

11451 Red Rust Ln

11451 Red Rust Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11451 Red Rust Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
11451 Red Rust Lane...Rea Farms end unit townhome...Avail Now - Welcome Home!!!! Never lived in end unit townhome located in Rea Farms. Former model home with many upgrades. 2 bed w/loft 2.5 bath unit. 2 masters, each with own full bath and walk in closet. Kitchen boasts upgraded stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Upgraded hardwood floors on the first floor.
One car detached garage. Rea Farms is conveniently located and within walking distance to shopping and restaurants!
No cats please. Dog possible with owner approval.
No smoking
Avail now
https://www.virtualtourcafe.com/tour/8631217
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11451 Red Rust Ln have any available units?
11451 Red Rust Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11451 Red Rust Ln have?
Some of 11451 Red Rust Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11451 Red Rust Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11451 Red Rust Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11451 Red Rust Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11451 Red Rust Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11451 Red Rust Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11451 Red Rust Ln offers parking.
Does 11451 Red Rust Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11451 Red Rust Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11451 Red Rust Ln have a pool?
No, 11451 Red Rust Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11451 Red Rust Ln have accessible units?
No, 11451 Red Rust Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11451 Red Rust Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11451 Red Rust Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

