11451 Red Rust Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

11451 Red Rust Lane...Rea Farms end unit townhome...Avail Now - Welcome Home!!!! Never lived in end unit townhome located in Rea Farms. Former model home with many upgrades. 2 bed w/loft 2.5 bath unit. 2 masters, each with own full bath and walk in closet. Kitchen boasts upgraded stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Upgraded hardwood floors on the first floor.

One car detached garage. Rea Farms is conveniently located and within walking distance to shopping and restaurants!

No cats please. Dog possible with owner approval.

No smoking

Avail now

https://www.virtualtourcafe.com/tour/8631217

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5655573)