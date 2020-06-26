11451 Red Rust Ln

Amenities
11451 Red Rust Lane...Rea Farms end unit townhome...Avail Now - Welcome Home!!!! Never lived in end unit townhome located in Rea Farms. Former model home with many upgrades. 2 bed w/loft 2.5 bath unit. 2 masters, each with own full bath and walk in closet. Kitchen boasts upgraded stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Upgraded hardwood floors on the first floor.
One car detached garage. Rea Farms is conveniently located and within walking distance to shopping and restaurants!
No cats please. Dog possible with owner approval.
No smoking
Avail now
https://www.virtualtourcafe.com/tour/8631217
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
No Pets Allowed
