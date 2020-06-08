All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11445 Misty Valley Court

11445 Misty Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

11445 Misty Valley Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home in South Charlotte. This home is conveniently close to I-485, Pineville-Matthews Rd and many shopping centers in the Ballantyne Area

This property is Available 01/01/2019

The Home features

* Living room
* Dining room combo,
* Carpet
* Central heat and air
* Nice size yard
* Washer/dryer hook ups
* Hardwood floors
To schedule a showing please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net. For additional listings visit www.rent777.com

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Pets Allowed Upon Approval !!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

School Assignments:

Endhaven Elementary
Quail Hollow Middle
South Mecklenburg High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11445 Misty Valley Court have any available units?
11445 Misty Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11445 Misty Valley Court have?
Some of 11445 Misty Valley Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11445 Misty Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
11445 Misty Valley Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11445 Misty Valley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11445 Misty Valley Court is pet friendly.
Does 11445 Misty Valley Court offer parking?
No, 11445 Misty Valley Court does not offer parking.
Does 11445 Misty Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11445 Misty Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11445 Misty Valley Court have a pool?
No, 11445 Misty Valley Court does not have a pool.
Does 11445 Misty Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 11445 Misty Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11445 Misty Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11445 Misty Valley Court has units with dishwashers.
