11445 Misty Valley Court

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home in South Charlotte. This home is conveniently close to I-485, Pineville-Matthews Rd and many shopping centers in the Ballantyne Area



This property is Available 01/01/2019



The Home features



* Living room

* Dining room combo,

* Carpet

* Central heat and air

* Nice size yard

* Washer/dryer hook ups

* Hardwood floors

To schedule a showing please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net. For additional listings visit www.rent777.com



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Pets Allowed Upon Approval !!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



School Assignments:



Endhaven Elementary

Quail Hollow Middle

South Mecklenburg High