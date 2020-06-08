11445 Misty Valley Court

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home in South Charlotte. This home is conveniently close to I-485, Pineville-Matthews Rd and many shopping centers in the Ballantyne Area
This property is Available 01/01/2019
The Home features
* Living room
* Dining room combo,
* Carpet
* Central heat and air
* Nice size yard
* Washer/dryer hook ups
* Hardwood floors
To schedule a showing please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net. For additional listings visit www.rent777.com
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Pets Allowed Upon Approval !!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
School Assignments:
Endhaven Elementary
Quail Hollow Middle
South Mecklenburg High