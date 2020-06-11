All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1139 Doveridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1139 Doveridge Street
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

1139 Doveridge Street

1139 Doveridge St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1139 Doveridge St, Charlotte, NC 28273

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand NEW townhome in beautiful Hadley at Arrowood Station neighborhood located next to the Light Rail. This townhome has all the bells and whistles! Hardwood floors, Granite counters, Kitchen island, light cream colored 42" cabinets, Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, walk in closets, tiled shower and 2 car garage! The community features a Resort style Pool with cabanas, grills and covered luxury lounging areas. Hop on the light rail and be uptown in 15-20 minutes without having to pay for parking. Neighborhood has extra parking for Guests! Some pictures from the model home are included in the listing. Color ways may be different. Pets conditional . NO smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Doveridge Street have any available units?
1139 Doveridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1139 Doveridge Street have?
Some of 1139 Doveridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Doveridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Doveridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Doveridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 Doveridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 1139 Doveridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Doveridge Street offers parking.
Does 1139 Doveridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1139 Doveridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Doveridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 1139 Doveridge Street has a pool.
Does 1139 Doveridge Street have accessible units?
No, 1139 Doveridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Doveridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1139 Doveridge Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte