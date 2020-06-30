All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1133 Newfound Hollow Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:09 AM

1133 Newfound Hollow Drive

1133 Newfound Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Newfound Hollow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1152955

After registering at this link you will receive a code for a self guided tour. Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surity Bond for deposit.

4 bedroom /3 bath home with lovely hardwoods-granite counter tops-subway tile-appliances-washer/dryer-deck-fenced back yard

Smart home enabled lighting on lower floor and porch!

Pets Welcome! Dogs must be under 20lbs.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive have any available units?
1133 Newfound Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Newfound Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Newfound Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
