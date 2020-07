Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Beautiful Condo at the Met Lofts! - Luxury condo in Met Lofts complex in mid-town Charlotte. The private Met Club includes a fitness center, outdoor kitchen, and pool. There is a large Master Bedroom, and small second bedroom that would be a great office or guest bedroom. Both rooms have walk-in closets. The kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances including refrigerator. There are floor to ceiling windows and large balcony.



(RLNE2397037)