Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:45 PM

1130 Jordans Pond Lane

1130 Jordans Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Jordans Pond Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Nice single family home in great neighborhood. Open floor plan with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceiling in great room. One car garage. APPLY ONLINE AT www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net We do NOT accept housing vouchers.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Renters liability insurance is required and can be purchased and included in lease.

Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 5/20/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Jordans Pond Lane have any available units?
1130 Jordans Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Jordans Pond Lane have?
Some of 1130 Jordans Pond Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Jordans Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Jordans Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Jordans Pond Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Jordans Pond Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Jordans Pond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Jordans Pond Lane offers parking.
Does 1130 Jordans Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Jordans Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Jordans Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 1130 Jordans Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Jordans Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 1130 Jordans Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Jordans Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Jordans Pond Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

