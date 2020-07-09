1130 Jordans Pond Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Nice single family home in great neighborhood. Open floor plan with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceiling in great room. One car garage. APPLY ONLINE AT www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net We do NOT accept housing vouchers.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Renters liability insurance is required and can be purchased and included in lease.



Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 5/20/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.