113 North Smallwood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous newly renovated 3BR/2BA home in desirable Smallwood neighborhood--seconds away from uptown! Home boasts a circle driveway with a beautiful covered front porch and a brand new kitchen featuring new cabinets, SS appliances, new granite countertops & open concept floor plan to family room. . Floor-to-ceiling custom tile in both bathrooms, upgraded LED lighting. Luxury plank flooring throughout the entire home. Entertain in the large, flat, mostly fenced in backyard. The home has a brand new large HVAC system, new water heater and washer and dryer outlets. New roof.



The home is within walking distance to the West Trade/Rozzelles Ferry Five Points Plaza project with construction scheduled to begin in 2019 to include a vibrant community gathering space as well as a pedscape to connect residents to the CityLYNX Gold Line, the Stewart Creek Greenway and Martin Luther King Park. For more information see CharlotteFuture.com/WestTrade.



Virtual link: https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1479872?idx=1



Available for a Immediate move - in



** Holiday Special for a lower move-in price. Agree to sign an 18 month lease and your payment for the first year will only be $1645 per month and en the last 6 months will be $1795.



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Additional listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



Schools:



Bruns Avenue Elementary

Ranson Middle

West Charlotte High

Gas and Electric