Last updated December 20 2019

113 North Smallwood Place

113 North Smallwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

113 North Smallwood Place, Charlotte, NC 28216
Biddleville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous newly renovated 3BR/2BA home in desirable Smallwood neighborhood--seconds away from uptown! Home boasts a circle driveway with a beautiful covered front porch and a brand new kitchen featuring new cabinets, SS appliances, new granite countertops & open concept floor plan to family room. . Floor-to-ceiling custom tile in both bathrooms, upgraded LED lighting. Luxury plank flooring throughout the entire home. Entertain in the large, flat, mostly fenced in backyard. The home has a brand new large HVAC system, new water heater and washer and dryer outlets. New roof.

The home is within walking distance to the West Trade/Rozzelles Ferry Five Points Plaza project with construction scheduled to begin in 2019 to include a vibrant community gathering space as well as a pedscape to connect residents to the CityLYNX Gold Line, the Stewart Creek Greenway and Martin Luther King Park. For more information see CharlotteFuture.com/WestTrade.

Virtual link: https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1479872?idx=1

Available for a Immediate move - in

** Holiday Special for a lower move-in price. Agree to sign an 18 month lease and your payment for the first year will only be $1645 per month and en the last 6 months will be $1795.

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Additional listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

Schools:

Bruns Avenue Elementary
Ranson Middle
West Charlotte High
Gas and Electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 North Smallwood Place have any available units?
113 North Smallwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 North Smallwood Place have?
Some of 113 North Smallwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 North Smallwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
113 North Smallwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 North Smallwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 113 North Smallwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 113 North Smallwood Place offer parking?
No, 113 North Smallwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 113 North Smallwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 North Smallwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 North Smallwood Place have a pool?
No, 113 North Smallwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 113 North Smallwood Place have accessible units?
No, 113 North Smallwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 113 North Smallwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 North Smallwood Place has units with dishwashers.

