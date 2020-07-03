Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7dc55830b0 ---- 1127 West Blvd, Charlotte NC 28208 Call This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Your New Home Today! Located in Westover Hills Granting Easy Access to Uptown Charlotte, I-77 and I-277. This House Features: * Off Street Parking * Backyard * Garage * Living Room w/ Great Natural Lighting * Dining Room * New Kitchen Cabinets * Kitchen Equipped w/ Appliances for Your Comfort * Spacious Bedrooms * Hardwood Floor Throughout * Updated Light Fixtures * Freshly Painted Walls Residing in this Beautiful House Will Have You Minutes from Neighborhoods such as Dilworth w Multiple Restaurants to Dine in! As well as Multiple Parks like Revolution and Abbot Park. To Schedule a Showing or to Submit an Application Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com (SE HABLA ESPANOL)