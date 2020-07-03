All apartments in Charlotte
1127 West Blvd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1127 West Blvd

1127 West Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1127 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28208
Revolution Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7dc55830b0 ---- 1127 West Blvd, Charlotte NC 28208 Call This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Your New Home Today! Located in Westover Hills Granting Easy Access to Uptown Charlotte, I-77 and I-277. This House Features: * Off Street Parking * Backyard * Garage * Living Room w/ Great Natural Lighting * Dining Room * New Kitchen Cabinets * Kitchen Equipped w/ Appliances for Your Comfort * Spacious Bedrooms * Hardwood Floor Throughout * Updated Light Fixtures * Freshly Painted Walls Residing in this Beautiful House Will Have You Minutes from Neighborhoods such as Dilworth w Multiple Restaurants to Dine in! As well as Multiple Parks like Revolution and Abbot Park. To Schedule a Showing or to Submit an Application Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com (SE HABLA ESPANOL)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1127 West Blvd have any available units?
1127 West Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 West Blvd have?
Some of 1127 West Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 West Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1127 West Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 West Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1127 West Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1127 West Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1127 West Blvd offers parking.
Does 1127 West Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 West Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 West Blvd have a pool?
No, 1127 West Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1127 West Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1127 West Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 West Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 West Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

