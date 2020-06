Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful fully renovated home in Westchester. This custom ranch is situated on a corner lot with additional storage shed in backyard. Home features vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, granite counter tops in kitchen, washer/dryer, wood floors through out and fully updated kitchen and bathroom. New roof and hvac system installed in 2019.

Fridge, washer/dryer included.

Owner is offering FIRST MONTH RENT FREE for move in on or before 10/01/19.