1124 Turnbridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***Lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA Split Level Home in great location. Awesome formal living and dining rooms and cozy den with built-ins and beautiful brick fireplace perfect for those cool nights. A great space for entertaining. Updated sunny kitchen with appliances. Full BA are beautifully tiled. Home includes a lovely patio & fenced level back yard. Location in South Charlotte, minutes from SouthPark, Arboretum and more. Hurry this is a great find and will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.