Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

1124 Turnbridge Road

Location

1124 Turnbridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence North

Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***Lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA Split Level Home in great location. Awesome formal living and dining rooms and cozy den with built-ins and beautiful brick fireplace perfect for those cool nights. A great space for entertaining. Updated sunny kitchen with appliances. Full BA are beautifully tiled. Home includes a lovely patio & fenced level back yard. Location in South Charlotte, minutes from SouthPark, Arboretum and more. Hurry this is a great find and will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Turnbridge Road have any available units?
1124 Turnbridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1124 Turnbridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Turnbridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Turnbridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1124 Turnbridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1124 Turnbridge Road offer parking?
No, 1124 Turnbridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 1124 Turnbridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Turnbridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Turnbridge Road have a pool?
No, 1124 Turnbridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Turnbridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1124 Turnbridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Turnbridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 Turnbridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 Turnbridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 Turnbridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
