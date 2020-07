Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool clubhouse fireplace

2/POSSIBLE 3BR/DEN WITH 2BA AVAILABLE NOW!

3rd floor condo with split 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, cathedral ceiling, den, which could be used as a 3rd BR. Large master bedroom, wood burning fireplace. Neutral Colors. Community Pool and Club House/Fitness Facility. Secure entrance to Building. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Great view off Deck with storage. IDEAL LOCATION CLOSE TO STORES, ENTERTAINMENT, RESTAURANTS AND INTERSTATES