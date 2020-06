Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Spacious three bedroom ranch home located in Reedy Creek Plantation. Eat in kitchen opens to large den with fireplace. Master has soaking tub and walk in closet! Large finished room over the garage would make a great bonus room or 4th bedroom(no closet). Located right across from the community playground, pool and clubhouse. Close to 485 and retail!