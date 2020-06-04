All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

11215 Blue Cedar Lane

11215 Blue Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11215 Blue Cedar Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Ballantyne location seconds away from shopping, dining & the interstates! Large front porch, open living area downstairs with fireplace. Rear patio with fenced yard, two car garage and separate storage room. Master suite upstairs with private bath, dual sinks, sitting area and walk-in-closet. Hardwoods throughout & Washer/Dryer Included.
$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11215 Blue Cedar Lane have any available units?
11215 Blue Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11215 Blue Cedar Lane have?
Some of 11215 Blue Cedar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11215 Blue Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11215 Blue Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11215 Blue Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11215 Blue Cedar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11215 Blue Cedar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11215 Blue Cedar Lane offers parking.
Does 11215 Blue Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11215 Blue Cedar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11215 Blue Cedar Lane have a pool?
No, 11215 Blue Cedar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11215 Blue Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 11215 Blue Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11215 Blue Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11215 Blue Cedar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
