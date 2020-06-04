11215 Blue Cedar Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Ballantyne location seconds away from shopping, dining & the interstates! Large front porch, open living area downstairs with fireplace. Rear patio with fenced yard, two car garage and separate storage room. Master suite upstairs with private bath, dual sinks, sitting area and walk-in-closet. Hardwoods throughout & Washer/Dryer Included.

$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.