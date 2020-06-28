11165 Cedar Walk Lane

Amenities

MUST SEE! The location of this stunning END UNIT and ALL BRICK townhome offers park like living in the heart of Ballantyne. This immaculate townhome includes hardwood floors through out (no carpet), 9ft ceilings and NEW interior paint. Beautiful kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, island with bar area and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Privacy fenced backyard with stone patio. Rear load detached 2-car garage. Neighborhood greenspace located directly across the street. Walk to Harris Teeter, Waffle Shop, Dry Cleaners...etc!

RENT INCLUDES CABLE & INTERNET!

Owner is licensed agent. Contact Sharon Martin 843-762-9650 / SRMRealEstateLLC3@gmail.com with any questions. Thank you!