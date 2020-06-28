All apartments in Charlotte
Location

11165 Cedar Walk Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
MUST SEE! The location of this stunning END UNIT and ALL BRICK townhome offers park like living in the heart of Ballantyne. This immaculate townhome includes hardwood floors through out (no carpet), 9ft ceilings and NEW interior paint. Beautiful kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, island with bar area and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Privacy fenced backyard with stone patio. Rear load detached 2-car garage. Neighborhood greenspace located directly across the street. Walk to Harris Teeter, Waffle Shop, Dry Cleaners...etc!
RENT INCLUDES CABLE & INTERNET!
Owner is licensed agent. Contact Sharon Martin 843-762-9650 / SRMRealEstateLLC3@gmail.com with any questions. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11165 Cedar Walk Lane have any available units?
11165 Cedar Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11165 Cedar Walk Lane have?
Some of 11165 Cedar Walk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11165 Cedar Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11165 Cedar Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11165 Cedar Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11165 Cedar Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11165 Cedar Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11165 Cedar Walk Lane offers parking.
Does 11165 Cedar Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11165 Cedar Walk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11165 Cedar Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 11165 Cedar Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11165 Cedar Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 11165 Cedar Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11165 Cedar Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11165 Cedar Walk Lane has units with dishwashers.
