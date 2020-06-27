All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11159 Harrowfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11159 Harrowfield Road
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

11159 Harrowfield Road

11159 Harrowfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11159 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Freshly painted, garden unit, end unit. New floor coverings. Most appliances in place. Living room with fireplace. Good size rooms. Community pool. Very easy access to HWY 485 and I77.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11159 Harrowfield Road have any available units?
11159 Harrowfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11159 Harrowfield Road have?
Some of 11159 Harrowfield Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11159 Harrowfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
11159 Harrowfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11159 Harrowfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 11159 Harrowfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11159 Harrowfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 11159 Harrowfield Road offers parking.
Does 11159 Harrowfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11159 Harrowfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11159 Harrowfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 11159 Harrowfield Road has a pool.
Does 11159 Harrowfield Road have accessible units?
No, 11159 Harrowfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11159 Harrowfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11159 Harrowfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte