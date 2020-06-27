Rent Calculator
11159 Harrowfield Road
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 7
No Longer Available
Location
11159 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Freshly painted, garden unit, end unit. New floor coverings. Most appliances in place. Living room with fireplace. Good size rooms. Community pool. Very easy access to HWY 485 and I77.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11159 Harrowfield Road have any available units?
11159 Harrowfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11159 Harrowfield Road have?
Some of 11159 Harrowfield Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11159 Harrowfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
11159 Harrowfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11159 Harrowfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 11159 Harrowfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11159 Harrowfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 11159 Harrowfield Road offers parking.
Does 11159 Harrowfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11159 Harrowfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11159 Harrowfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 11159 Harrowfield Road has a pool.
Does 11159 Harrowfield Road have accessible units?
No, 11159 Harrowfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11159 Harrowfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11159 Harrowfield Road has units with dishwashers.
