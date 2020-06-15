All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

11149 Harrowfield Road

11149 Harrowfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

11149 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated 2BR Condo in Carmel Village - Freshly painted end unit two bedroom two full baths, first floor condo in Carmel Village off Johnston Rd. Located between Ballantyne and Pineville close to 485. Kitchen upgrades with granite, new sink, and stainless steel refrigerator. Bathroom upgrades with tile surround showers and new vanities. Laminate flooring throughout, with tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans and washer/dryer included. Sliding glass doors lead to a private covered patio with a storage shed. New hot water heater and programmable thermostat.

(RLNE4825313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11149 Harrowfield Road have any available units?
11149 Harrowfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11149 Harrowfield Road have?
Some of 11149 Harrowfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11149 Harrowfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
11149 Harrowfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11149 Harrowfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 11149 Harrowfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11149 Harrowfield Road offer parking?
No, 11149 Harrowfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 11149 Harrowfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11149 Harrowfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11149 Harrowfield Road have a pool?
No, 11149 Harrowfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 11149 Harrowfield Road have accessible units?
No, 11149 Harrowfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11149 Harrowfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11149 Harrowfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
