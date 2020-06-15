11149 Harrowfield Road

Amenities

Updated 2BR Condo in Carmel Village - Freshly painted end unit two bedroom two full baths, first floor condo in Carmel Village off Johnston Rd. Located between Ballantyne and Pineville close to 485. Kitchen upgrades with granite, new sink, and stainless steel refrigerator. Bathroom upgrades with tile surround showers and new vanities. Laminate flooring throughout, with tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans and washer/dryer included. Sliding glass doors lead to a private covered patio with a storage shed. New hot water heater and programmable thermostat.



(RLNE4825313)