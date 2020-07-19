All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11121 Nolet Court

11121 Nolet Court · No Longer Available
Location

11121 Nolet Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Close to 485, shopping, Great kitchen/family room - wooded back yard - This beautiful with a semi private back yard looks out to a wooded area. As you enter this home you have a lovely living room which creates a warm feeling The living room opens to a dining room which allows you to expand your dining for larger groups.The kitchen is large and opens to the Family room for those more informal gatherings. The kitchen has a warm dark cabinets with a lighter color tile backsplash. The family room leads out to a patio which is fairly private looking out to the woods.The family room has a fireplace for those cold winter nights. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and a Bonus/bedroom. The Master bedroom is large with a master bath which has both a garden tub and shower. Close to 485 and shopping. Over 2700 square feet of beauty!

(RLNE4600527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11121 Nolet Court have any available units?
11121 Nolet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11121 Nolet Court currently offering any rent specials?
11121 Nolet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11121 Nolet Court pet-friendly?
No, 11121 Nolet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11121 Nolet Court offer parking?
No, 11121 Nolet Court does not offer parking.
Does 11121 Nolet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11121 Nolet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11121 Nolet Court have a pool?
No, 11121 Nolet Court does not have a pool.
Does 11121 Nolet Court have accessible units?
No, 11121 Nolet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11121 Nolet Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11121 Nolet Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11121 Nolet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11121 Nolet Court does not have units with air conditioning.
