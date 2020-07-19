11121 Nolet Court

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Close to 485, shopping, Great kitchen/family room - wooded back yard - This beautiful with a semi private back yard looks out to a wooded area. As you enter this home you have a lovely living room which creates a warm feeling The living room opens to a dining room which allows you to expand your dining for larger groups.The kitchen is large and opens to the Family room for those more informal gatherings. The kitchen has a warm dark cabinets with a lighter color tile backsplash. The family room leads out to a patio which is fairly private looking out to the woods.The family room has a fireplace for those cold winter nights. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and a Bonus/bedroom. The Master bedroom is large with a master bath which has both a garden tub and shower. Close to 485 and shopping. Over 2700 square feet of beauty!



(RLNE4600527)