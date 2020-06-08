11114 Huntington Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fully Furnished rental in highly desirable Steele Creek area. Close to 77, 485, CLT airport, the new outlet mall and much more! This home is immaculate and very clean! The community has lots of sidewalks and a pool complex for your enjoyment. Multiple nearby grocery stores. Lawn care and security system included in lease rate. All appliances are included. LARGE 5 bedroom home with flexible lease terms. Close to it all and move in ready, just bring a suitcase! Call with any questions! *Corporate rental options are available that would include utility bills, cable, etc. inquire with agent for more information!*