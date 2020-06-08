All apartments in Charlotte
11114 Huntington Meadow Lane
11114 Huntington Meadow Lane

11114 Huntington Meadow Lane
Location

11114 Huntington Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully Furnished rental in highly desirable Steele Creek area. Close to 77, 485, CLT airport, the new outlet mall and much more! This home is immaculate and very clean! The community has lots of sidewalks and a pool complex for your enjoyment. Multiple nearby grocery stores. Lawn care and security system included in lease rate. All appliances are included. LARGE 5 bedroom home with flexible lease terms. Close to it all and move in ready, just bring a suitcase! Call with any questions! *Corporate rental options are available that would include utility bills, cable, etc. inquire with agent for more information!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane have any available units?
11114 Huntington Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane have?
Some of 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11114 Huntington Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane does offer parking.
Does 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11114 Huntington Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
