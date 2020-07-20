11104 Whitlock Crossing

Amenities

QUALIFICATIONS-

* You will need to make 2.5 x the rent in monthly income after taxes

* NO evictions or eviction filings

* NO balances owed to previous leases or landlords

* NO serious criminal charges



*All adults residing in home must separately apply and pay the $55 non-refundable application fee*



You may view a property Monday-Friday 9am-430pm, please call the office before you are on your way to a property to check its availability.



Great Location! Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath located in South Charlotte. Fresh paint and flooring throughout! Property boasts spacious living room, quaint kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and brand new stainless steel appliances. Large bathroom with gorgeous tiled shower. Bedrooms offer plenty of comfortable living space. Fenced in back yard is perfect for entertaining.



