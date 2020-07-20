All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11104 Whitlock Crossing
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11104 Whitlock Crossing

11104 Whitlock Crossing Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11104 Whitlock Crossing Ct, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- **Please call National Real Estate at 7048961999 to make sure this property is still available before submitting an application**

QUALIFICATIONS-
* You will need to make 2.5 x the rent in monthly income after taxes
* NO evictions or eviction filings
* NO balances owed to previous leases or landlords
* NO serious criminal charges

*All adults residing in home must separately apply and pay the $55 non-refundable application fee*

You may view a property Monday-Friday 9am-430pm, please call the office before you are on your way to a property to check its availability.

Great Location! Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath located in South Charlotte. Fresh paint and flooring throughout! Property boasts spacious living room, quaint kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and brand new stainless steel appliances. Large bathroom with gorgeous tiled shower. Bedrooms offer plenty of comfortable living space. Fenced in back yard is perfect for entertaining.

(RLNE3698975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11104 Whitlock Crossing have any available units?
11104 Whitlock Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11104 Whitlock Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
11104 Whitlock Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11104 Whitlock Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 11104 Whitlock Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11104 Whitlock Crossing offer parking?
No, 11104 Whitlock Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 11104 Whitlock Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11104 Whitlock Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11104 Whitlock Crossing have a pool?
No, 11104 Whitlock Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 11104 Whitlock Crossing have accessible units?
No, 11104 Whitlock Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 11104 Whitlock Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 11104 Whitlock Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11104 Whitlock Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 11104 Whitlock Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
