1109 Beatties Ford Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking e-payments

Second Floor unit on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte consists of multiple, spacious rooms with ample space for Social Distancing. In the historic, multi-cultural Washington Heights Community, Across the Street from the Neighborhood Police Station. Relax in a pleasing ambience for Counseling, Education Assistance or an office. Nice Atmosphere for a Tattoo Parlor or Nail Salon, Art Exhibitions, Quiet Tea Room or Coffee Shop. Utilities included: water. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and hardwood floors. Artful light switch in the small bathroom. Parking available. Is not pet friendly. REASONABLE leasing price for Space and Location. Option to Pay rent online.

1109B is Move-in Ready, You Must see. To See it is to Love it.