Charlotte, NC
1109 Beatties Ford Rd
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:05 AM

1109 Beatties Ford Rd

1109 Beatties Ford Road · (980) 288-5552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1109 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
e-payments
Second Floor unit on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte consists of multiple, spacious rooms with ample space for Social Distancing. In the historic, multi-cultural Washington Heights Community, Across the Street from the Neighborhood Police Station. Relax in a pleasing ambience for Counseling, Education Assistance or an office. Nice Atmosphere for a Tattoo Parlor or Nail Salon, Art Exhibitions, Quiet Tea Room or Coffee Shop. Utilities included: water. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and hardwood floors. Artful light switch in the small bathroom. Parking available. Is not pet friendly. REASONABLE leasing price for Space and Location. Option to Pay rent online.
1109B is Move-in Ready, You Must see. To See it is to Love it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Beatties Ford Rd have any available units?
1109 Beatties Ford Rd has a unit available for $1,026 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Beatties Ford Rd have?
Some of 1109 Beatties Ford Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Beatties Ford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Beatties Ford Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Beatties Ford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Beatties Ford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Beatties Ford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Beatties Ford Rd does offer parking.
Does 1109 Beatties Ford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Beatties Ford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Beatties Ford Rd have a pool?
No, 1109 Beatties Ford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Beatties Ford Rd have accessible units?
No, 1109 Beatties Ford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Beatties Ford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Beatties Ford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
