Charlotte, NC
11052 Harrowfield Road
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

11052 Harrowfield Road

11052 Harrowfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

11052 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 1st floor condo just minutes from Ballantyne. This open floor plan 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features new laminate wood floors in all common areas and new carpet in both bedrooms. Large living room with a brick surround wood burning fireplace has views into dining room and kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Master suite has private bathroom with large tiled walk in shower. Spacious secondary bedroom and bathroom. Relax on the back patio with views of mature trees for privacy. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11052 Harrowfield Road have any available units?
11052 Harrowfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11052 Harrowfield Road have?
Some of 11052 Harrowfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11052 Harrowfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
11052 Harrowfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11052 Harrowfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 11052 Harrowfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11052 Harrowfield Road offer parking?
No, 11052 Harrowfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 11052 Harrowfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11052 Harrowfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11052 Harrowfield Road have a pool?
No, 11052 Harrowfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 11052 Harrowfield Road have accessible units?
No, 11052 Harrowfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11052 Harrowfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11052 Harrowfield Road has units with dishwashers.
