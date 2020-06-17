11052 Harrowfield Road

Renovated 1st floor condo just minutes from Ballantyne. This open floor plan 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features new laminate wood floors in all common areas and new carpet in both bedrooms. Large living room with a brick surround wood burning fireplace has views into dining room and kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Master suite has private bathroom with large tiled walk in shower. Spacious secondary bedroom and bathroom. Relax on the back patio with views of mature trees for privacy. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
