11019 Cedar View Road, Charlotte, NC 28226 McAlpine
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This condo is ready to rent as soon as possible. All appliances will stay. Well maintained 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo on the first floor with parking right in front of the unit. Community pool and close to restaurants and shopping. Owner is related to listing agent and is a NC Real Estate agent. Please contact owner 704-575-4200
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11019 Cedar View Road have any available units?
11019 Cedar View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11019 Cedar View Road have?
Some of 11019 Cedar View Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11019 Cedar View Road currently offering any rent specials?
11019 Cedar View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.