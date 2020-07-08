1101 Well Spring Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home located on cul-de-sac. Large private FENCED backyard with large deck & 2 storage buildings. Main level has living room w/ fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and large bonus room. Upstairs features a large master suite w/ walk-in closet, jetted tub, & double vanity. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms. Located in the University area only minutes to tons of shopping & restaurants. Great access to I-85 and only about 10 minutes to I-77 or I-485 for commuting.