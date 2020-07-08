All apartments in Charlotte
Location

1101 Well Spring Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home located on cul-de-sac. Large private FENCED backyard with large deck & 2 storage buildings. Main level has living room w/ fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and large bonus room. Upstairs features a large master suite w/ walk-in closet, jetted tub, & double vanity. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms. Located in the University area only minutes to tons of shopping & restaurants. Great access to I-85 and only about 10 minutes to I-77 or I-485 for commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Well Spring Drive have any available units?
1101 Well Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Well Spring Drive have?
Some of 1101 Well Spring Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Well Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Well Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Well Spring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Well Spring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Well Spring Drive offer parking?
No, 1101 Well Spring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Well Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Well Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Well Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 1101 Well Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Well Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 Well Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Well Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Well Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.

