Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

11004 Rumney Court

11004 Rumney Court · No Longer Available
Location

11004 Rumney Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
11004 Rumney Court Available 05/15/19 McIntyre 3 Bedroom House - This spacious, 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom is coming available Mid-May!

This home has an open concept, large closets and bathtubs. It is also conveniently located near Northlake Mall, restaurants, grocery stores and right off of I-485 and I-77 for an easy commute!

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4807231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11004 Rumney Court have any available units?
11004 Rumney Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11004 Rumney Court have?
Some of 11004 Rumney Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11004 Rumney Court currently offering any rent specials?
11004 Rumney Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11004 Rumney Court pet-friendly?
No, 11004 Rumney Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11004 Rumney Court offer parking?
Yes, 11004 Rumney Court offers parking.
Does 11004 Rumney Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11004 Rumney Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11004 Rumney Court have a pool?
No, 11004 Rumney Court does not have a pool.
Does 11004 Rumney Court have accessible units?
No, 11004 Rumney Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11004 Rumney Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11004 Rumney Court has units with dishwashers.
