Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:16 PM

11001 Lystra Lane

11001 Lystra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11001 Lystra Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11001 Lystra Lane have any available units?
11001 Lystra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11001 Lystra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11001 Lystra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11001 Lystra Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11001 Lystra Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11001 Lystra Lane offer parking?
No, 11001 Lystra Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11001 Lystra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11001 Lystra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11001 Lystra Lane have a pool?
No, 11001 Lystra Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11001 Lystra Lane have accessible units?
No, 11001 Lystra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11001 Lystra Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11001 Lystra Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11001 Lystra Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11001 Lystra Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

