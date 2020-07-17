All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:43 AM

10921 Chelsea Garden Court

10921 Chelsea Garden Court · (704) 457-7866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10921 Chelsea Garden Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in the University Area. Home has formal living room, formal dining room, great room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast nook. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer are all included. All bedrooms and laundry are located upstairs. Attached double car garage and deck in back.

Note: Work in Progress, New Full Paint and Flooring Throughout House, Complete and Move-In Ready August 1st.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10921 Chelsea Garden Court have any available units?
10921 Chelsea Garden Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10921 Chelsea Garden Court have?
Some of 10921 Chelsea Garden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10921 Chelsea Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
10921 Chelsea Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10921 Chelsea Garden Court pet-friendly?
No, 10921 Chelsea Garden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10921 Chelsea Garden Court offer parking?
Yes, 10921 Chelsea Garden Court offers parking.
Does 10921 Chelsea Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10921 Chelsea Garden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10921 Chelsea Garden Court have a pool?
No, 10921 Chelsea Garden Court does not have a pool.
Does 10921 Chelsea Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 10921 Chelsea Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10921 Chelsea Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10921 Chelsea Garden Court has units with dishwashers.
