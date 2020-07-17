10921 Chelsea Garden Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in the University Area. Home has formal living room, formal dining room, great room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast nook. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer are all included. All bedrooms and laundry are located upstairs. Attached double car garage and deck in back.



Note: Work in Progress, New Full Paint and Flooring Throughout House, Complete and Move-In Ready August 1st.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.