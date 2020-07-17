10921 Chelsea Garden Court

Amenities
Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in the University Area. Home has formal living room, formal dining room, great room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast nook. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer are all included. All bedrooms and laundry are located upstairs. Attached double car garage and deck in back.
Note: Work in Progress, New Full Paint and Flooring Throughout House, Complete and Move-In Ready August 1st.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.