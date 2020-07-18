10901 Princeton Commons Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Tenant occupied, apps encouraged, no showings before 8/6.

Check website for availability before showing.



End unit town home located in the heart of Ballantyne! Soaring 2-story great room with fireplace. Home has 2 master suites, one on the main, 3 full baths, a huge loft area perfect for an office or playroom. Rooms have plenty of closet space, kitchen with bar seating and separate dining area, backyard with patio, one car garage, community pool and great location close to great shops, dining and schools! Includes water, washer/dryer, trash pick up. HOA only allows 2 cars per unit. Carpets will be replaced before the next tenant moves in.