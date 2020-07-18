All apartments in Charlotte
10901 Princeton Commons Drive
10901 Princeton Commons Drive

10901 Princeton Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10901 Princeton Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Tenant occupied, apps encouraged, no showings before 8/6.
Check website for availability before showing.

End unit town home located in the heart of Ballantyne! Soaring 2-story great room with fireplace. Home has 2 master suites, one on the main, 3 full baths, a huge loft area perfect for an office or playroom. Rooms have plenty of closet space, kitchen with bar seating and separate dining area, backyard with patio, one car garage, community pool and great location close to great shops, dining and schools! Includes water, washer/dryer, trash pick up. HOA only allows 2 cars per unit. Carpets will be replaced before the next tenant moves in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10901 Princeton Commons Drive have any available units?
10901 Princeton Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10901 Princeton Commons Drive have?
Some of 10901 Princeton Commons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10901 Princeton Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10901 Princeton Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10901 Princeton Commons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10901 Princeton Commons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10901 Princeton Commons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10901 Princeton Commons Drive offers parking.
Does 10901 Princeton Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10901 Princeton Commons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10901 Princeton Commons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10901 Princeton Commons Drive has a pool.
Does 10901 Princeton Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 10901 Princeton Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10901 Princeton Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10901 Princeton Commons Drive has units with dishwashers.
