10819 Princeton Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Awesome 2 story 3 Bedroom Townhome in Ballantyne Area - Subdivision: Princeton at Southampton

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Elon Park Elem, Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School



Beautiful 2 story townhome features lots of upgrades including hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and modern fixtures. This home has a formal dining room, spacious kitchen and large 2 story living room with fireplace. The bedroom on the main level connects with a full bath and has a walk in closet. Upper floor has a loft with laundry room. Master up has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with large walk in closet. 3rd bedroom also upstairs with vaulted ceiling and large closet. The home has a patio and 1 car garage. Located in the desirable Princeton at Southampton community on the corner of Audrey Kell and Marvin Rd. Short drive to Ballantyne or Rea Rd. Convenient to I-485 and minutes from Uptown Charlotte or Indian Land S.C. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1600 deposit.



