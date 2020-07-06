10819 Princeton Village Drive

Amenities
Awesome 2 story 3 Bedroom Townhome in Ballantyne Area - Subdivision: Princeton at Southampton
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Elon Park Elem, Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School
Beautiful 2 story townhome features lots of upgrades including hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and modern fixtures. This home has a formal dining room, spacious kitchen and large 2 story living room with fireplace. The bedroom on the main level connects with a full bath and has a walk in closet. Upper floor has a loft with laundry room. Master up has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with large walk in closet. 3rd bedroom also upstairs with vaulted ceiling and large closet. The home has a patio and 1 car garage. Located in the desirable Princeton at Southampton community on the corner of Audrey Kell and Marvin Rd. Short drive to Ballantyne or Rea Rd. Convenient to I-485 and minutes from Uptown Charlotte or Indian Land S.C. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1600 deposit.
