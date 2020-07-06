All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10819 Princeton Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10819 Princeton Village Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

10819 Princeton Village Drive

10819 Princeton Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10819 Princeton Village Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Awesome 2 story 3 Bedroom Townhome in Ballantyne Area - Subdivision: Princeton at Southampton
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Elon Park Elem, Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School

Beautiful 2 story townhome features lots of upgrades including hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and modern fixtures. This home has a formal dining room, spacious kitchen and large 2 story living room with fireplace. The bedroom on the main level connects with a full bath and has a walk in closet. Upper floor has a loft with laundry room. Master up has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with large walk in closet. 3rd bedroom also upstairs with vaulted ceiling and large closet. The home has a patio and 1 car garage. Located in the desirable Princeton at Southampton community on the corner of Audrey Kell and Marvin Rd. Short drive to Ballantyne or Rea Rd. Convenient to I-485 and minutes from Uptown Charlotte or Indian Land S.C. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1600 deposit.

(RLNE4848295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10819 Princeton Village Drive have any available units?
10819 Princeton Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10819 Princeton Village Drive have?
Some of 10819 Princeton Village Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10819 Princeton Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10819 Princeton Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10819 Princeton Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10819 Princeton Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10819 Princeton Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10819 Princeton Village Drive offers parking.
Does 10819 Princeton Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10819 Princeton Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10819 Princeton Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10819 Princeton Village Drive has a pool.
Does 10819 Princeton Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 10819 Princeton Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10819 Princeton Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10819 Princeton Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bainbridge Research Park
1701 J N Pease Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte