Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10805 Claude Freeman Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

10805 Claude Freeman Drive

10805 Claude Freeman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10805 Claude Freeman Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10805 Claude Freeman Drive Available 08/05/20 Great Location! 5 Bed 2.5 Bath off Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte, NC - Home for rent in Charlotte, NC. Great Location! Walk to shops and Restaurants. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It is approximately 2256 square feet and has gas heat and central air. It comes with the Living Room with gas logged fireplace, Dining Room, eat-in-kitchen with built in desk, Office/study down stairs, Master suite with luxury bath, Patio, and is located a nice level lot. Available on 8/05/2016

Take I-85 to Exit 46B (Mallard Creek Church Road West). Go 1 mile turn Right on Mallard Creek Road. Turn Right on Galloway. Arbor Hills is on the right.

Parking : 2-car

(RLNE2417253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10805 Claude Freeman Drive have any available units?
10805 Claude Freeman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10805 Claude Freeman Drive have?
Some of 10805 Claude Freeman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10805 Claude Freeman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10805 Claude Freeman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10805 Claude Freeman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10805 Claude Freeman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10805 Claude Freeman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10805 Claude Freeman Drive offers parking.
Does 10805 Claude Freeman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10805 Claude Freeman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10805 Claude Freeman Drive have a pool?
No, 10805 Claude Freeman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10805 Claude Freeman Drive have accessible units?
No, 10805 Claude Freeman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10805 Claude Freeman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10805 Claude Freeman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
