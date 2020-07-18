Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10805 Claude Freeman Drive Available 08/05/20 Great Location! 5 Bed 2.5 Bath off Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte, NC - Home for rent in Charlotte, NC. Great Location! Walk to shops and Restaurants. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It is approximately 2256 square feet and has gas heat and central air. It comes with the Living Room with gas logged fireplace, Dining Room, eat-in-kitchen with built in desk, Office/study down stairs, Master suite with luxury bath, Patio, and is located a nice level lot. Available on 8/05/2016



Take I-85 to Exit 46B (Mallard Creek Church Road West). Go 1 mile turn Right on Mallard Creek Road. Turn Right on Galloway. Arbor Hills is on the right.



Parking : 2-car



(RLNE2417253)