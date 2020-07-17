All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

10801 Summitt Tree Ct

10801 Summitt Tree Court · (704) 650-3008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10801 Summitt Tree Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
In the heart of the Ballantyne area you'll find Thornhill... walk to Stonecrest Shopping Center! This renovated 4 bedroom 3.5 bath feels like it has two master bedrooms... one down and one up. Just under 2,500 sq.ft. with hardwood floors, large kitchen featuring granite counter tops, tiled backsplash and ceramic floors. Beautiful screen porch perfect for entertaining with fire pit in the backyard.

Tenants... CharlottePropertyManangement.com to apply for this property.
Application Fee: Application fees are $65.00 for each adult tenant. Keep in mind poor credit, bankruptcies or poor rental history will seriously hamper your chances of being approved. We follow strict guidelines developed by The Fair Credit Reporting Act

Lease Approval: Upon lease approval, the first month's rent pro-rated and one month's security deposited is payable prior to move-in. Prior to move in a detailed walk through with digital pictures will be done with a representative.

Pets: Pets are subject to approval... depending on size, breed and age. Minimum pet deposit is $350 (non-refundable) PLEASE NOTE* NO ANIMALS OVER 35LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS PROPERTY!

Lease Payments: All rent monies are collected through bank draft. Rent is due on the first and is late on the 6th. A late charge of $50 will be assessed on the 6th day of the month. All tenants are given a secured user name and password for their own on-line portal. Through this portal, tenants have access to their account financials and can submit maintenance requests. If it's an emergency, all tenants will be given a list of emergency numbers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 Summitt Tree Ct have any available units?
10801 Summitt Tree Ct has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10801 Summitt Tree Ct have?
Some of 10801 Summitt Tree Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 Summitt Tree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10801 Summitt Tree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 Summitt Tree Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10801 Summitt Tree Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10801 Summitt Tree Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10801 Summitt Tree Ct offers parking.
Does 10801 Summitt Tree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10801 Summitt Tree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 Summitt Tree Ct have a pool?
No, 10801 Summitt Tree Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10801 Summitt Tree Ct have accessible units?
No, 10801 Summitt Tree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 Summitt Tree Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10801 Summitt Tree Ct has units with dishwashers.
