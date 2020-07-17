10801 Summitt Tree Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

In the heart of the Ballantyne area you'll find Thornhill... walk to Stonecrest Shopping Center! This renovated 4 bedroom 3.5 bath feels like it has two master bedrooms... one down and one up. Just under 2,500 sq.ft. with hardwood floors, large kitchen featuring granite counter tops, tiled backsplash and ceramic floors. Beautiful screen porch perfect for entertaining with fire pit in the backyard.



Application Fee: Application fees are $65.00 for each adult tenant. Keep in mind poor credit, bankruptcies or poor rental history will seriously hamper your chances of being approved. We follow strict guidelines developed by The Fair Credit Reporting Act



Lease Approval: Upon lease approval, the first month's rent pro-rated and one month's security deposited is payable prior to move-in. Prior to move in a detailed walk through with digital pictures will be done with a representative.



Pets: Pets are subject to approval... depending on size, breed and age. Minimum pet deposit is $350 (non-refundable) PLEASE NOTE* NO ANIMALS OVER 35LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS PROPERTY!



Lease Payments: All rent monies are collected through bank draft. Rent is due on the first and is late on the 6th. A late charge of $50 will be assessed on the 6th day of the month. All tenants are given a secured user name and password for their own on-line portal. Through this portal, tenants have access to their account financials and can submit maintenance requests. If it's an emergency, all tenants will be given a list of emergency numbers.