10710 Derryrush Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy the open floor plan with an over-sized living room and kitchen. Enjoy a bedroom downstairs with a full bath for guests located right off the breakfast area/kitchen. Large laundry room upstairs with all 3 roomy bedrooms and master with a huge bathroom and walk in closet. Don't miss one of the few true 4 bedrooms in this model. Oversized concrete driveway for more off street parking.