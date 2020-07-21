Enjoy the open floor plan with an over-sized living room and kitchen. Enjoy a bedroom downstairs with a full bath for guests located right off the breakfast area/kitchen. Large laundry room upstairs with all 3 roomy bedrooms and master with a huge bathroom and walk in closet. Don't miss one of the few true 4 bedrooms in this model. Oversized concrete driveway for more off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10710 Derryrush Drive have any available units?
10710 Derryrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10710 Derryrush Drive have?
Some of 10710 Derryrush Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10710 Derryrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10710 Derryrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.