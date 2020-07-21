All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

10710 Derryrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10710 Derryrush Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy the open floor plan with an over-sized living room and kitchen. Enjoy a bedroom downstairs with a full bath for guests located right off the breakfast area/kitchen. Large laundry room upstairs with all 3 roomy bedrooms and master with a huge bathroom and walk in closet. Don't miss one of the few true 4 bedrooms in this model. Oversized concrete driveway for more off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 Derryrush Drive have any available units?
10710 Derryrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10710 Derryrush Drive have?
Some of 10710 Derryrush Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10710 Derryrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10710 Derryrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 Derryrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10710 Derryrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10710 Derryrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10710 Derryrush Drive offers parking.
Does 10710 Derryrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 Derryrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 Derryrush Drive have a pool?
No, 10710 Derryrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10710 Derryrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 10710 Derryrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 Derryrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10710 Derryrush Drive has units with dishwashers.
