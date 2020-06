Amenities

garage gym pool trash valet

2nd story apartment in south end looking for sublease until 1/21/2020. Location is fantastic, great restaurants, bars, breweries, grocery stores, and just about every convenience within walking distance. Community is gated 1 car garage included(along with a second space in the parking lot if necessary for no extra charge) also gym, pool, computer center, and valet trash all in the community.