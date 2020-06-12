10657 HIll Point Ct

10657 Hill Point Court, Charlotte, NC 28262 University City North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Great Condo Near UNCC *NOT ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS* - This is a very nice condo. Neutral dcor. Located on the third floor. The floor plan is great. Master bedroom at the back with its own bath. Large Walk in closet. Bedrooms are separated by the living area. Large Great room with gas fireplace. Kitchen is fully equipped and washer and dryer is included. Near shopping and I-85. Authorized use of pool.
(RLNE2504249)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
