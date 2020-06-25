All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

10648 Greatford Court

10648 Greatford Court · No Longer Available
Location

10648 Greatford Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Cambridge! Move In Ready and Available Now! Close to I485! New flooring throughout! Patio in the back and perfect for entertaining! Community amenities include a Community Pool, Playground, Clubhouse, and Tennis Court. $65 application fee for each person over 18 living in the property and subject to credit approval. Please, no smoking. Pets are conditional (max of 2) with Pet Screening and owner approval. Please, No Cats. Upon approved pets, there is a minimum $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers. Gas Heat and Gas Water Heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

