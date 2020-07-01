All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 20 2020

10642 Claude Freeman Drive

10642 Claude Freeman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10642 Claude Freeman Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
ARBOR HILLS - Unfurnished - Available NOW - Four bedroom, two and 1/2 bathroom, 2 story single-family home. Located in the desirable Arbor Hills community. Main level features office, large living room with fireplace, and kitchen with doors leading to the large back yard. Master suite upstairs with garden tub and separate shower. 4 more bedrooms/bonus and bath complete the upper level. Enjoy community pool, tennis and playground. Prime location near Harris Teeter, Trader Joes, many restaurants, Lynx Blue Line to Uptown, Greenway, UNCC, I-85 and I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10642 Claude Freeman Drive have any available units?
10642 Claude Freeman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10642 Claude Freeman Drive have?
Some of 10642 Claude Freeman Drive's amenities include pool, playground, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10642 Claude Freeman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10642 Claude Freeman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10642 Claude Freeman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10642 Claude Freeman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10642 Claude Freeman Drive offer parking?
No, 10642 Claude Freeman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10642 Claude Freeman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10642 Claude Freeman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10642 Claude Freeman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10642 Claude Freeman Drive has a pool.
Does 10642 Claude Freeman Drive have accessible units?
No, 10642 Claude Freeman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10642 Claude Freeman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10642 Claude Freeman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

