10642 Claude Freeman Drive

Amenities

pool playground tennis court fireplace bathtub

ARBOR HILLS - Unfurnished - Available NOW - Four bedroom, two and 1/2 bathroom, 2 story single-family home. Located in the desirable Arbor Hills community. Main level features office, large living room with fireplace, and kitchen with doors leading to the large back yard. Master suite upstairs with garden tub and separate shower. 4 more bedrooms/bonus and bath complete the upper level. Enjoy community pool, tennis and playground. Prime location near Harris Teeter, Trader Joes, many restaurants, Lynx Blue Line to Uptown, Greenway, UNCC, I-85 and I-485.