10636 Bunclody Drive

Amenities
Enjoy this lovely end-unit townhome with upgrades and a great location! A spacious open floorplan! The family room features a cozy fireplace and tall windows which let in tons of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting and upgraded stainless steel appliance. Dining area features upgraded lighting. A first floor bedroom and full bath offer an excellent space for guests. Upstairs, the master suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom with a garden tub. A secondary bedroom, an open loft, and a spare full bath finish the upstairs. Located in the university area, you will enjoy excellent shopping, dining and entertainment, including all the action in the Concord Mills area! Only a five minute drive to UNCC! Don't miss all the fun at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the PNC Music Pavilion and the Reedy Creak Nature Center, all only a short drive away. washer/dryer included. Go to www.lirealtyinternational.com for application form.