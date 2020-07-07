All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10636 Bunclody Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10636 Bunclody Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

10636 Bunclody Drive

10636 Bunclody Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10636 Bunclody Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this lovely end-unit townhome with upgrades and a great location! A spacious open floorplan! The family room features a cozy fireplace and tall windows which let in tons of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting and upgraded stainless steel appliance. Dining area features upgraded lighting. A first floor bedroom and full bath offer an excellent space for guests. Upstairs, the master suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom with a garden tub. A secondary bedroom, an open loft, and a spare full bath finish the upstairs. Located in the university area, you will enjoy excellent shopping, dining and entertainment, including all the action in the Concord Mills area! Only a five minute drive to UNCC! Don't miss all the fun at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the PNC Music Pavilion and the Reedy Creak Nature Center, all only a short drive away. washer/dryer included. Go to www.lirealtyinternational.com for application form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10636 Bunclody Drive have any available units?
10636 Bunclody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10636 Bunclody Drive have?
Some of 10636 Bunclody Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10636 Bunclody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10636 Bunclody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10636 Bunclody Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10636 Bunclody Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10636 Bunclody Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10636 Bunclody Drive offers parking.
Does 10636 Bunclody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10636 Bunclody Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10636 Bunclody Drive have a pool?
No, 10636 Bunclody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10636 Bunclody Drive have accessible units?
No, 10636 Bunclody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10636 Bunclody Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10636 Bunclody Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte