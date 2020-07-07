10636 Bunclody Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this lovely end-unit townhome with upgrades and a great location! A spacious open floorplan! The family room features a cozy fireplace and tall windows which let in tons of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting and upgraded stainless steel appliance. Dining area features upgraded lighting. A first floor bedroom and full bath offer an excellent space for guests. Upstairs, the master suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom with a garden tub. A secondary bedroom, an open loft, and a spare full bath finish the upstairs. Located in the university area, you will enjoy excellent shopping, dining and entertainment, including all the action in the Concord Mills area! Only a five minute drive to UNCC! Don't miss all the fun at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the PNC Music Pavilion and the Reedy Creak Nature Center, all only a short drive away. washer/dryer included. Go to www.lirealtyinternational.com for application form.