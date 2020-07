Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

End unit 3 bedroom townhouse with deck, storage room, and large back yard/common area, appliances included, washer and dryer included as well. NO SMOKERS. All applicants and occupants 18 or older will be required to fill out an online application cost is 35.00 per application.