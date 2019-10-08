All apartments in Charlotte
1057 Park West Drive

1057 Park West Drive
Location

1057 Park West Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1057 Park West Drive Available 01/18/20 (Coming Soon) 2 Bedroom Townhome off of Park Road! - Great location in the Park West complex between sought after Dilworth and Sedgefield neighborhoods. New LVT floors in the kitchen and living room! Open floor plan on 1st floor, 9-foot ceilings and gas log fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Nice fenced in private patio. Master suite has large walk-in closets and attached bath with walk-up 3rd floor that makes a great office, nursery or extra bedroom. Washer and Dryer included. A must-see.

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE2666920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Park West Drive have any available units?
1057 Park West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 Park West Drive have?
Some of 1057 Park West Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Park West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Park West Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Park West Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 Park West Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1057 Park West Drive offer parking?
No, 1057 Park West Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1057 Park West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1057 Park West Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Park West Drive have a pool?
No, 1057 Park West Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Park West Drive have accessible units?
No, 1057 Park West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Park West Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 Park West Drive has units with dishwashers.
