All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd
Last updated February 20 2020 at 7:11 PM

10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd

10544 Rocky Ford Club Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10544 Rocky Ford Club Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
This beautiful town home is within walking distance to shopping and dining at Eastfield Village!

This open floorplan is sure to please! The family room features heavy crown molding and a fireplace with decorative mantle and a TV niche. The adjacent dining area offers upgraded lighting and wainscoting, lending an air of opulence. The kitchen, which overlooks the dining area and family room, features a step saver configuration making cooking and clean up a breeze! Excellent storage and all major appliances, in sleek black, are included. Upstairs are two master suites, each with walk-in closets and private baths. The fenced courtyard leads to the 1-car detached garage. Trash and lawn care included! Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.

Walk to local shopping and dining at Eastfield Village! Situated between Huntersville and the Condord Mills area, you will enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to parks and golf. Minutes to I-485, I-77 and I-85! Easily commutable to Uptown!

Pets conditional.

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd have any available units?
10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd have?
Some of 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd offers parking.
Does 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd have a pool?
No, 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd have accessible units?
No, 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte