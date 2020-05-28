10544 Rocky Ford Club Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

This beautiful town home is within walking distance to shopping and dining at Eastfield Village!



This open floorplan is sure to please! The family room features heavy crown molding and a fireplace with decorative mantle and a TV niche. The adjacent dining area offers upgraded lighting and wainscoting, lending an air of opulence. The kitchen, which overlooks the dining area and family room, features a step saver configuration making cooking and clean up a breeze! Excellent storage and all major appliances, in sleek black, are included. Upstairs are two master suites, each with walk-in closets and private baths. The fenced courtyard leads to the 1-car detached garage. Trash and lawn care included! Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.



Walk to local shopping and dining at Eastfield Village! Situated between Huntersville and the Condord Mills area, you will enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to parks and golf. Minutes to I-485, I-77 and I-85! Easily commutable to Uptown!



Pets conditional.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**