All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10540 Adlin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10540 Adlin Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:45 PM

10540 Adlin Avenue

10540 Adlin Avenue · (704) 343-6718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10540 Adlin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Stunning 4bd/2.5 bath home located in highly desired Arbor Hills. Spacious layout with abundance of natural light falling in.You will love the amenities this picture perfect home has to offer. Boasting an open foyer flowing towards Formal dining &living room. Huge kitchen featuring tons of cabinet & counter space, ss appliances, pantry, center island giving you all the space needed. Community with pool, clubhouse& tennis courts. Just minutes from I-85 & 485,Concord Mills, UNCC, Wells Fargo, TIAA & within walking distance to shopping & dining. Definitely a Neutral Palette in a Steal!
About 10540 Adlin, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262
Directions:I-85 to exit 46B (Mallard Creek Church Road) Head west in Mallard Creek Church Road.Turn right onto Senator Royall Dr,Turn left onto Arbor Vista Dr, Turn right onto Adlin Ave
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10540 Adlin Avenue have any available units?
10540 Adlin Avenue has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10540 Adlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10540 Adlin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10540 Adlin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10540 Adlin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10540 Adlin Avenue offer parking?
No, 10540 Adlin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10540 Adlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10540 Adlin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10540 Adlin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10540 Adlin Avenue has a pool.
Does 10540 Adlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10540 Adlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10540 Adlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10540 Adlin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10540 Adlin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10540 Adlin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10540 Adlin Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity