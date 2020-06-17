10540 Adlin Avenue

Amenities

Stunning 4bd/2.5 bath home located in highly desired Arbor Hills. Spacious layout with abundance of natural light falling in.You will love the amenities this picture perfect home has to offer. Boasting an open foyer flowing towards Formal dining &living room. Huge kitchen featuring tons of cabinet & counter space, ss appliances, pantry, center island giving you all the space needed. Community with pool, clubhouse& tennis courts. Just minutes from I-85 & 485,Concord Mills, UNCC, Wells Fargo, TIAA & within walking distance to shopping & dining. Definitely a Neutral Palette in a Steal!

Directions:I-85 to exit 46B (Mallard Creek Church Road) Head west in Mallard Creek Church Road.Turn right onto Senator Royall Dr,Turn left onto Arbor Vista Dr, Turn right onto Adlin Ave

