Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

10496 Gunnison Lane

Location

10496 Gunnison Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
** Pictures do not reflect new granite countertops,sink and subway tile backsplash recently installed in kitchen. ** 4 BR+bonus+office w/built-in floor to ceiling bookshelves. Hardwoods in kitchen,breakfast nook,dining room,office,foyer and great room. Two-story GR and formal LR & DR. Breakfast area opens to private back deck. Dual stairs. Custom wood blinds throughout. Large laundry room with new W/D and built-in cabinets and tub. Vaulted ceiling in MBR w/ his & hers walk-in closets. 12' x 12' walk-in storage. Very private, wooded lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10496 Gunnison Lane have any available units?
10496 Gunnison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10496 Gunnison Lane have?
Some of 10496 Gunnison Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10496 Gunnison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10496 Gunnison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10496 Gunnison Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10496 Gunnison Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10496 Gunnison Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10496 Gunnison Lane offers parking.
Does 10496 Gunnison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10496 Gunnison Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10496 Gunnison Lane have a pool?
No, 10496 Gunnison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10496 Gunnison Lane have accessible units?
No, 10496 Gunnison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10496 Gunnison Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10496 Gunnison Lane has units with dishwashers.
