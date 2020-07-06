All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

10415 Winslet Drive

10415 Winslet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10415 Winslet Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see townhome in Ballantyne. Will go quickly! - Beautiful 3 level townhome in the heart of Ballantyne. Located in the back of the complex, allowing for privacy. Private deck off dining area opens up to private, wooded area. Master bedroom has bath with dual vanity and walk-in closet. Second master bedroom also has walk-in closet. Third bedroom can serve as an office. Open floorplan on main level. Hardwood floors on first and second level. Fresh paint in some areas of the home. All appliances included; new refrigerator, new washer and dryer. Easy access to the Ballantyne Village, where you can eat, shop and visit the YMCA. Community pool. Neighborhood located less than 5 minutes from 485. Owner willing to negotiate longer lease terms.

Pets conditional.

(RLNE5161940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10415 Winslet Drive have any available units?
10415 Winslet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10415 Winslet Drive have?
Some of 10415 Winslet Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10415 Winslet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10415 Winslet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10415 Winslet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10415 Winslet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10415 Winslet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10415 Winslet Drive offers parking.
Does 10415 Winslet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10415 Winslet Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10415 Winslet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10415 Winslet Drive has a pool.
Does 10415 Winslet Drive have accessible units?
No, 10415 Winslet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10415 Winslet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10415 Winslet Drive has units with dishwashers.

