10415 Winslet Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see townhome in Ballantyne. Will go quickly! - Beautiful 3 level townhome in the heart of Ballantyne. Located in the back of the complex, allowing for privacy. Private deck off dining area opens up to private, wooded area. Master bedroom has bath with dual vanity and walk-in closet. Second master bedroom also has walk-in closet. Third bedroom can serve as an office. Open floorplan on main level. Hardwood floors on first and second level. Fresh paint in some areas of the home. All appliances included; new refrigerator, new washer and dryer. Easy access to the Ballantyne Village, where you can eat, shop and visit the YMCA. Community pool. Neighborhood located less than 5 minutes from 485. Owner willing to negotiate longer lease terms.



Pets conditional.



(RLNE5161940)