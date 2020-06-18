10407 Winslet Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location!Location! Great Townhome with 3BR/4BA located in Ballantyne! - Very well maintained townhome located in Ballantyne Commons West! This unit has one bedroom on main level with half bath, middle level has spacious great room with gas fireplace, kitchen, breakfast area, half bath, balcony for entertaining and relaxing, 3rd level has two master suites with full bathrooms, one car back load garage, walking distance to restaurants and shopping, very easy access to I/485 and uptown Charlotte, Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee, community pool, RENT includes water/trash



