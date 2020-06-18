All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10407 Winslet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10407 Winslet Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

10407 Winslet Drive

10407 Winslet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10407 Winslet Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location!Location! Great Townhome with 3BR/4BA located in Ballantyne! - Very well maintained townhome located in Ballantyne Commons West! This unit has one bedroom on main level with half bath, middle level has spacious great room with gas fireplace, kitchen, breakfast area, half bath, balcony for entertaining and relaxing, 3rd level has two master suites with full bathrooms, one car back load garage, walking distance to restaurants and shopping, very easy access to I/485 and uptown Charlotte, Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee, community pool, RENT includes water/trash

(RLNE4896783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10407 Winslet Drive have any available units?
10407 Winslet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10407 Winslet Drive have?
Some of 10407 Winslet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10407 Winslet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10407 Winslet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10407 Winslet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10407 Winslet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10407 Winslet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10407 Winslet Drive offers parking.
Does 10407 Winslet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10407 Winslet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10407 Winslet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10407 Winslet Drive has a pool.
Does 10407 Winslet Drive have accessible units?
No, 10407 Winslet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10407 Winslet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10407 Winslet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte